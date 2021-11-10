Gas station shooting injures 2 men in Antioch, suspects outstanding

article

Two men are in what police describe as "critical" and "grave condition" after a shooting Wednesday morning at an Antioch gas station.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Sinclair gas station located at 3720 Lone Tree Way at around 10:50 a.m.

Police said that within moments, a local hospital had notified dispatch that they had received two gunshot wound patients.

Both victims were adult males. One had a wound to his abdomen and the other had a wound to his head. Police were not specific about which victim was in critical condition, nor did they indicate what they meant by grave condition.

Police said suspects are outstanding. No arrests have been made.