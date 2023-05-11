Gasia Mikaelian's favorite childhood recipe

I am so lucky to have grown up in a home in which my parents prioritized home-cooked meals. My mom did most of the cooking, and we had dinner together as a family every night. One of my favorite dishes is a relatively simple one that you’ve probably had or seen before: tabbouleh.

It’s a salad that features lots of bright tastes, and tons of fresh ingredients. Best of all, if you’re short on one, you can bump up another. I’ve never had a bad bowl of tabbouleh!

Gasia Mikaelian's family tabbouleh recipe

Ingredients:

½ cup bulgur (cracked wheat)

Two bunches (curly) parsley

One bunch green onions

One big tomato

One small English cucumber

Juice of one large lemon

Salt

Preparation

Soak the bulgur in ½ cup warm water so the cracked wheat softens.

Chop the parsley (leaves only), onion (all but the dark green tops), tomato and cucumber.

Combine with the bulgur in a large bowl.

Add lemon juice and salt to taste

Enjoy!

