Gasia Mikaelian's favorite childhood recipe
I am so lucky to have grown up in a home in which my parents prioritized home-cooked meals. My mom did most of the cooking, and we had dinner together as a family every night. One of my favorite dishes is a relatively simple one that you’ve probably had or seen before: tabbouleh.
It’s a salad that features lots of bright tastes, and tons of fresh ingredients. Best of all, if you’re short on one, you can bump up another. I’ve never had a bad bowl of tabbouleh!
Gasia Mikaelian's family tabbouleh recipe
Ingredients:
½ cup bulgur (cracked wheat)
Two bunches (curly) parsley
One bunch green onions
One big tomato
One small English cucumber
Juice of one large lemon
Salt
Preparation
Soak the bulgur in ½ cup warm water so the cracked wheat softens.
Chop the parsley (leaves only), onion (all but the dark green tops), tomato and cucumber.
Combine with the bulgur in a large bowl.
Add lemon juice and salt to taste
Enjoy!