Gasia’s favorite veggie snack

One of my lifelong favorite vegetarian/vegan dishes is tabbouleh – the cold salad often served in Armenian/Mediterranean restaurants as a starter or side dish. My Mom makes the best tabbouleh (of course!) but over the years I’ve been working to perfect my version of her recipe. When I was little I liked to scoop this up with potato chips – the salt and crunch from the chips pairs so nicely with the lemon and fresh vegetables in the tabbouleh. Enjoy

Tabbouleh

½ cup bulgur/cracked wheat

1 bunch parsley

2 large tomatoes

3 or 4 green onions

1 English cucumber (seeds scraped out)

Juice of 1 or 2 lemons

3-4 tablespoons olive oil, more to taste

Salt and pepper to taste