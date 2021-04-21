Gasia’s favorite veggie snack
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - One of my lifelong favorite vegetarian/vegan dishes is tabbouleh – the cold salad often served in Armenian/Mediterranean restaurants as a starter or side dish. My Mom makes the best tabbouleh (of course!) but over the years I’ve been working to perfect my version of her recipe. When I was little I liked to scoop this up with potato chips – the salt and crunch from the chips pairs so nicely with the lemon and fresh vegetables in the tabbouleh. Enjoy
Tabbouleh
½ cup bulgur/cracked wheat
1 bunch parsley
2 large tomatoes
3 or 4 green onions
1 English cucumber (seeds scraped out)
Juice of 1 or 2 lemons
3-4 tablespoons olive oil, more to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Soak the bulgur/cracked wheat in ½ cup warm water while you prep the veggies
Chop the parsley, tomatoes green onions and cucumber and put in a serving bowl with the softened bulgur
Add lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper to taste and mix gently
Serve immediately or let it sit in the fridge to get a little juicier
Eat alone, with pita bread or potato chips.