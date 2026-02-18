Genova Deli in downtown Walnut Creek shuts down

The Brief Genova Deli shuts down in downtown Walnut Creek. Popular eatery had closed locations in Oakland and a second spot in Walnut Creek. Napa deli remains open.



Genova Deli in downtown Walnut Creek closed permanently on Wednesday, bringing an end to specialty sandwiches, prosciutto pickups, and Italian pastries after 58 years in business there. The sudden closure was announced only the day before.

The lines were long, snaking along the deli counter and among the aisles of extra virgin olive oil, sliced pimientos and green olives.

"It used to look like this every day," said manager Thomas Mullane after slicing salami behind the counter.

"I worked at all the locations. I made the raviolis, I drove the truck, I sliced salami every day," Mullane said, his voice trailing as he teared up.

Mullane said he hopes to open his own Italian restaurant someday.

"I just love the people. I love Italian food. I love my co-workers. I love my boss," he said.

General manager Jennifer DeVincenzi said, "I'm just devastated, and I wish it would still be open."

Issues with landlord cited

DeVincenzi's father and brother are the owners who announced Tuesday to staff and the public that Wednesday would be the last day of business. She cited, in part, issues with the landlord.

"Just the lease, and the person that owned the lease," she said.

And the business had been struggling. Genova closed its first deli in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood in 2016 — after 100 years at that location — because of increased rent. Another location in Walnut Creek on Treat Boulevard shut down in November. And now, the downtown location, gone for good.

"It's not a surprise to me, but closing of course is a surprise," DeVincenzi said.

Asked about the large turnout Wednesday, she said, "I wish it was like this all the time, to be busy."

And busy it was.

Customers took numbers and waited. Some were hanging around for more than an hour and a half to be called.

Regulars share memories

"It's just sad," said Scott Roberts of Pleasant Hill. "When I heard about it, I posted to all my friends, and was like, I can't believe it's closing. My kids called me and they were actually in tears because they had a lot of memories."

Cindy Collinson of Clayton said, "It feels like a death in the family. We come here for all family gatherings, my parents' funerals, we ordered catering from here."

Jason McBride of Oakley said, "It's a piece of history going away, you know? They don't make sandwich shops like this any longer."

He added, "It's becoming more and more challenging for small businesses like this to make it."

Walnut Creek Mayor Kevin Wilk said, "It's a disappointment, because Genova's just known as an institution."

Wilk said his usual order was "a roast beef sandwich, lettuce, mayonnaise, black pepper, it's pretty simple. But I love their French bread."

Genova will still be selling pasta at select local stores, and its deli in Napa is still open.

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan