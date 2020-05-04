Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena released from Santa Rita Jail

Derick Almena, the defendant in the Ghost Ship criminal trial, was released from an Alameda County Jail Monday evening.

Almena was released from Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on $150,000 bail amid coronavirus concerns.

He is awaiting a retrial in the deadly 2016 Ghost Ship Warehouse fire and faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for each of the lives that were lost.

Due to the ongoing release of inmates associated with concerns over COVID-19 and the spread of the disease in jails, Almena will be allowed to shelter-in-place with family in Lake County. A judge ruled he will have to use an ankle monitor.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson ordered Almena not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with witnesses or the families of the victims.