Giant tree smashes teen's room at Livermore apartment complex

Powerful winds in Livermore uprooted a massive tree, sending it crashing into the side of an apartment building on Tuesday. A teenage boy escaped from the room that absorbed the direct hit from the tree.

The tree was among a slew that fell at Autumn Springs Apartment Homes on Seco Drive.

The tree damaged a bottom unit at the complex after it smashed into the side of the building. But the tree nearly took out a child's bedroom in the upstairs apartment unit.

Video from the scene shows the side paneling of the upstairs unit gone, with a bunk bed hanging out the side.

A resident who lives in the unit, told KTVU that her son was on the bottom bunk when the tree came crashing down.

The teen quickly sprung from the bed and got out of the apartment.

"Pretty scary. I was laying in bed and I heard a crackling. I jumped up and soon as I jumped up it (tree) all kind of came through," the teen said.

The woman and her son were not injured.

The giant tree also brought down a carport, damaging a parked vehicle.

Related article

Residents in the Livermore community said they are shocked at the recent, extreme weather events.

"This is incredible. This whole last month, the rain and the wind and everything. And now we don't have the rain, but the wind is like a tornado wind, " said one resident.

Added another, "It's scary. It's really scary."