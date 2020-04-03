Giants' Larry Baer talks about coronavirus impact on baseball season

Friday would have been the home opener for the San Francisco Giants against the arch rival, Los Angeles Dodgers.

But instead of a soldout crowd at Oracle Park, the ballpark at 24 Willie Mays Plaza sat empty.

Players, coaches and team executives were all in their homes, wondering when or if the season will ever begin.

Giants CEO and team president Larry Baer was a guest on Friday morning's The Nine.

He first paid tribute to first responders and healthcare workers risking their lives, to take care of coronavirus patients.

As for whether there might be baseball this year, Baer said he would only favor it, if first there was a public health clearance.

He said a shortened regular season could still start some time in July, and run past September.

Baer hoped that baseball could bring back a semblance of normalcy within the country, and perhaps help soothe the "American soul."

