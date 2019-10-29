Gifted 5-year-old plays alongside high school drumline, has been with the band for two years 

This little boy has been playing the drums with high school students since he was just three years old!

Jeremiah Travis, 5, attends St. Helena Early Learning Center in Greensburg, Louisiana. He really loves the drums, and has been with the St. Helena Arts College and Career Band for about three years.

Anastashia Young, friend of the family, says he has been with the band for the last two years under the direction of Chesteron Frye and assistant Brandon Dorsey.

He is treated and made to feel like one of the big kids. — Anastashia Young

Which he completely loves because the older kids spoil him, along with his band ‘parents.’

And as you can see in the video below, he has no problem keeping up come show time!