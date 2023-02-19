Gilroy teen missing, possible runaway: Police
GILROY, Calif. - A Gilroy teen has gone missing after leaving his high school dance, police said.
Gilroy police said 14-year-old Neo Nogoseka is missing and possibly a runaway. He was last seen Friday on Brownell Junior High School's campus.
Neo was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, Doc Martens, and a black mask. He stands at 5 feet 2 inches and is approximately 100 pounds.
Neo Nogoseka, 14. He no longer wears braces.
The picture above is recent; however, police said Neo no longer wears braces. He is also known to visit Gilroy parks often, police said.
Anybody who may have seen Neo is asked to contact the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350.
O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.