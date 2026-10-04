Girl, 14, accused of killing newborn taken into custody with father in Mexico

The Brief The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said it "received confirmation" that 14-year-old Diana Galvez Ortega had been safely recovered by authorities in Mexico. The girl’s father – who is suspected of sexually abusing his daughter and fathering the murdered newborn – was also arrested in Mexico.



A 14-year-old girl accused of killing her newborn was taken into custody along with her father in Mexico, Monterey County authorities announced on Sunday.

Girl allegedly abused by father

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The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said it "received confirmation" that 14-year-old Diana Galvez Ortega had been safely recovered by authorities in Mexico.

The sheriff’s office added that the girl’s father – who is suspected of sexually abusing his daughter and fathering the murdered newborn – was also arrested in Mexico.

"Monterey County Sheriff’s Office detectives have worked closely with the FBI and Mexican authorities to secure Diana’s safe rescue. During the rescue operation, Sergio Galvez Perez was arrested after he was found in possession of narcotics," said Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto. "Mexican authorities are aware of the pending charges against him in Monterey County for crimes committed against Diana. Diana is safe and is currently in the care of local authorities in Mexico."

The Monterey County District Attorney’s office has charged the father with sexual assault related to his daughter but has not charged the teenager in the infant's killing.

The sheriff’s office did not say if there were any immediate plans to extradite Sergio Galvez Perez back to Monterey County.

The backstory:

Around Aug. 1, Diana gave birth to a baby girl on Struve Road near a strawberry field in Moss Landing and killed the infant, according to authorities.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Diana in the days following the discovery, alleging that the girl was a victim who was abused by her father.