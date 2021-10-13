Girl hit by car near Oakland middle school

A girl was hit by a car near Elmhurst Middle School Wednesday morning and was taken to the hospital by her parents.

Oakland police officer Kim Armstead said the collision occurred at 98th Avenue and Cherry Street just before 8 a.m.

Oakland Unified School District John Sasaki said the girl's injuries were minor.

He added that the child was in the same crosswalk that Miesha Ellese Singleton of San Leandro was killed in January 2020. She had been picking up her daughter at school.