GLIDE church members gather for 1st time since Rev. Cecil Williams' death

Members of San Francisco's GLIDE Memorial Church gathered for Sunday services for the first time since the death of their long-time leader, Rev. Cecil Williams.

Dozens of church members attended Saturday's ceremony to remember the life and legacy of Williams. Sunday service was held at the church in the city's Tenderloin District he founded in 1963.

Church members were asked to share their personal memories of the groundbreaking religious and civil rights leader.

Tom Butler with GLIDE Memorial Church in San Francisco, sharing his thoughts about the late Rev. Cecil Williams.

"I sat down in the office where Cecil was, Cecil wasn't in the room, across from his desk where a sign said "minister of liberation. He walked in and changed my life," said GLIDE church member Tom Butler.

Another church member says he will always remember the reverend Williams as a person who dedicated his life to feeding the hungry and finding shelter for the needy.

The Reverend Williams died one week ago at age 94. A "celebration of his life" is planned at GLIDE on Sunday, May 12.