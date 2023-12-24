GLIDE church, foundation feeds nearly 3,000 for Christmas Eve

Christmas traditions were kept Sunday at GLIDE Memorial Church and GLIDE Foundation.

Christmas Eve morning at the Tenderloin staple started with music and soul; GLIDE Memorial Church held a Christmas Eve mass. Longtime attendees say there is something special when the holiday lands on a Sunday.

"It gives everyone an opportunity to, whether they were going to come here or not, just gives them the opportunity to worship with a bunch of people that they maybe wouldn't have seen otherwise," said Chris Rise, a long-time GLIDE member.

At the same time downstairs from the church sanctuary, the GLIDE Foundation worked to feed hundreds of people for its daily breakfast. Lt. Gov. Elena Kounalakis volunteered her time.

"It's just a reminder that Christmas is about community," she said. "I think a lot of people start their day with some kind of service and it's a great thing to do."

It all soon transitioned to its annual prime rib serving. Part of it honors long-time Rev. Cecil Williams. From his wheelchair, Williams greeted his longtime friend and GLIDE donor Joseph Betz, owner of the House of Prime Steakhouse. Betz donated more than 3,000 pounds of meat.

"[Homelessness] can happen to all of us," he said. "We should be very grateful with what we have, and I am."

That food fed nearly 3,000 people Sunday afternoon. Glide's CEO says it's a testament to what the foundation works to do every day.

"The line is around the block, people are eager to get in," said CEO Gina Fromer. "We have over 100 volunteers today."

GLIDE will serve two more rounds of meals on Christmas Day, expecting the same number of people. Those who rely on GLIDE, whether for food, shelter, or spirituality, say this is where Christmas begins for them.

"It's really a story of unconditional love," said Jawn Marques, a long-time GLIDE Church member. "Anybody from any path of life, no matter what you believe, comes together to celebrate one another."