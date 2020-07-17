Golden State Warriors hold auction to help die-hard fan hold onto his Oakland home

The Golden State Warriors are helping an Oakland man, and one of their die-hard fans, save his house.

On Friday, the team is auctioning some items with the proceeds benefiting Lloyd Canamore.

Canamore is the owner of what has become known as the "Warriors" house in West Oakland because of its blue-and-gold paint job and team flags plastered on his home.

Canamore said that before his mother died last September, she took out a reverse mortgage on the home.

He needs $350,000 to avoid the bank taking the house.

Some of the items being put up for bid include things signed by Steph Curry and lunch for four with Coach Steve Kerr.

There is also a GoFundMe to save the house.

