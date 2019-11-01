Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has surgery on his broken left hand, will miss at least 3 months
article
SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had surgery on his broken left hand, the team announced Friday. Curry broke his left hand during the Warriors Wednesday night game against the Phoenix Suns at San Francisco's Chase Center.
Curry will will miss at least three months as his hand recuperates.
Curry posted to Instagram Thursday night with family and friends dressed as Buzz Lightyear for Halloween.
RELATED:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.