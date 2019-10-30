Warriors Stephen Curry has a broken left hand

article

Golden State Warriors confirm Stephen Curry has a broken left hand.

The All-Star, point-guard's injury came during Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns at San Francisco's Chase Center when Curry awkwardly fell in the third quarter.

KTVU sports director Mark Ibanez said the good news was that "Steph" is right-handed.

Some joked on social media that this was the beginning of the curse of the Chase Center. This is the Warriors' first season playing in the brand-new arena. They had previously built their dynasty across the Bay in Oakland, where they won championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018 at Oracle Arena, unofficially known as "Roaracle Arena."

The team did not have further details as of this writing.

Warriors fell to the Suns 121-110.

KTVU will have more on this developing story as details emerge.