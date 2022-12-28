Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average

There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way.

When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain.

Resorts like Kirkwood saw five inches of snow on Tuesday, and Heavenly reported another eight inches.

Most skiers and residents prefer the white fluffy stuff to the rain.

The owner of a gas station in Placer County's Kingvale said the rain in those lower elevations led to flooding problems.

Andrew Schwartz of the UC Berkeley Snow Lab said that rain is not the enemy: It can often help the snow pack.

And it's not over yet.

There are a couple more storms on the way.

The first could hit Wednesday night and Thursday. A more significant storm is heading to the Sierra on Friday and Saturday, dropping about two to five more feet of snow in some places.

