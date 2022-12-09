Good Samaritans rescue family of 4 trapped in sinking car in Louisiana

article

Two good Samaritans jumped into the water and rescued a family from drowning in Louisiana after their vehicle crashed into a canal and became submerged.

The rescue was reported on Wednesday morning in Assumption Parish, located in the south-central portion of Louisiana. The family of four, which included two small children, had been driving along LA Highway 182 when their 2007 Toyota Corolla veered off the roadway and went into a nearby canal, sinking into the murky water, according to the Louisiana State Police.

"Due to the thick mud and marsh, the occupants of the Toyota were unable to open the doors and exit the vehicle," the police wrote in a statement about the incident.

Two people witnessed the crash and separately stopped to help, later identified by police as Jeff Lapeyrouse, from Bourg, Louisiana, and Chase Dupre, from the town of Chauvin, authorities said.

Lapeyrouse and Dupre both jumped into the water and were able to open a door on the Toyota, working together to safely pull all four of the family members from the car, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Lapeyrouse, in his own statement on Facebook, said he was "far from a hero, just another guy that did what many others would have done."

"I just thank god that WE were able to get the family out safe," Lapeyrouse wrote.

"(Dupre) was the man that got the door open and then we were able to get the family out safely," he continued. "I want to make sure he gets the recognition, because without him there, I don’t know if things would have turned out the same."

The family only received minor injuries in the crash, according to police.

For its part, the Louisiana State Police said it was "thankful for both of these men who selflessly entered a dangerous situation to help save the lives of many."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.