Google accidentally pays man $250K and wants it back

A man was reportedly paid a quarter of a million dollars by Google last week, and it was all a mistake.

Sam Curry, a self-proclaimed bug bounty hunter and hacker, posted about the surprise payment on Twitter.

"It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket," said Curry. "Is there any way we could get in touch @Google? (it's OK if you don't want it back...)."

Curry included a snapshot of the direct deposit from the search engine giant.

Google confirmed it mistakenly paid the hacker $249,999, and they want the money back.

ALSO: 18-year-old hacker blamed for Uber breach

"Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error," a Google spokeperson told National Public Radio. "We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it."