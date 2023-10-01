Gov. Newsom's office says he'll name Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says he'll name Laphonza Butler, a former adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2020 presidential campaign, to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat after she passed away on Thursday.

Newsom's selection of Butler fulfills a pledge he made to appoint a Black woman to the position after he selected Sen. Alex Padilla to fill the Senate seat left open after Harris departed to the vice presidency.

Butler is the president of EMILY's List, a political action committee that helps elect Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights.

Butler has worked in politics for nearly two decades and was appointed to the University of California Board of Regents by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018. She resigned from the position in 2021.

Butler also served as the president of the SEIU Local 2015 for nearly 10 years and as the director of public policy and campaigns for Airbnb, according to her LinkedIn page.

Newsom has faced mounting pressure to select Rep. Barbara Lee to the position and received a letter on Sunday from the Congressional Black Caucus to appoint Lee to the position.

"She is the only person with the courage, the vision, and the record to eradicate poverty, face down the fossil fuel industry, defend our democracy, and tirelessly advance the progressive agenda," wrote CBC President Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nevada) in a letter to Newsom.

Feinstein previously said she would not seek reelection in 2024, and Newsom said he would not appoint one of the three Democratic front runners – Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Katie Porter, and Rep. Adam Schiff – to fill her seat should Feinstein be unable to fulfill her full term.

"It would be completely unfair to Democrats that have worked their tail off, with a primary just a matter of months away," Newsom said on "Meet the Press," last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.