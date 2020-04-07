Grand Princess cruise ship docks in SF Bay to restock on supplies

The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived back into the Bay Area on Tuesday to refuel and restock on supplies.

The vessel that was at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak docked at San Francisco's Pier 35.

The 14-day quarantine for the crewmembers onboard the ship was lifted on Saturday, but many of them are having trouble booking flight back to their home countries.

Two passengers and one crew member died after contracting the coronavirus on the ship.