San Francisco plans Grateful Dead 60th anniversary concert series

San Francisco is planning a huge bash to mark 60 years of the legendary Bay Area rock group the Grateful Dead.

3-day anniversary concert

What we know:

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Monday announced a proposal for a three-day ticketed celebration at Golden Gate Park’s Polo Fields in August to honor the iconic band.

Dead & Company, featuring original members of the Grateful Dead, will perform all three nights.

‘More than just a concert’

What they're saying:

"From Haight-Ashbury and the Grateful Dead house to the Excelsior, where Jerry Garcia grew up, the Grateful Dead is embedded in San Francisco's history," said Lurie. "Sixty years later, we’re still enjoying their music—and this summer, we get to enjoy the music of Dead & Company once again. The weekend will celebrate our city’s creative spirit, boost our local economy, and bring generations of fans together. This is more than just a concert—it’s a San Francisco homecoming."

The proposal will go before the city’s Recreation and Park Commission on Thursday.

Organizers expect up to 60,000 attendees each night.

The Grateful Dead became known for their distinctive style and extended improvisations, blending rock, blues, jazz, folk and psychedelia.