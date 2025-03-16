Great Highway mural vandalized and artists harassed, local leaders say

The Brief A mural painted near Ocean Beach was vandalized over the weekend. Within 24 hours of it being vandalized, the artist gathered a large group of volunteers to help restore the piece. Artist Emily Fromm hopes the mural will be completed with a new protective sealant in the coming week.



A mural on the Great Highway in San Francisco was vandalized late Friday, the same day the area was closed to motorists, according to community members and leaders.

In addition to the vandalism, artists working on the mural and other public art were harassed.

"It’s painful to see something meant to uplift the community and celebrate our history be treated with disrespect," Emily Fromm said.

Fromm is a local artist and worked on the mural at the Judah bathroom on the Great Highway.

"Vandalism like this doesn’t just damage a mural, it undermines the spirit of community that this project is all about. It's my sincere hope that we can turn down the temperature and show our neighbors and local art the respect they deserve," she said.

Friends of Ocean Beach Park said they filed a report with park rangers to investigate the vandalism.

By Sunday morning, more than a dozen volunteers joined Fromm to help restore the mural that was defaced.

"The mural is intended as a gift for the community, and vandalizing my artwork will have no bearing on this voter-approved measure," Fromm told KTVU on Sunday. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of the community support that has greeted this, and I look forward to getting the project back on track with the help of the kind people who have reached out to help."

Local perspective:

Despite disagreeing about the new Oceanfront Park's existence, both its supporters and opponents found common ground, condemning the vandalism.

"Vandalizing a beautiful mural to protest a park is a bit like slashing your own tires to complain about traffic. It just doesn’t make sense," said San Francisco's Recreation and Parks Department's general manager Phil Ginsburg.

Among supporters decrying the vandalism was State Sen. Scott Wiener.

"This kind of vandalism and harassment has no place in San Francisco," Wiener said, according to the organization. "Attacking artists and volunteers who are bringing this vision to life is shameful. We need to stand up for public art, civil discourse, and the right of every San Franciscan to help shape a more vibrant and inclusive city."

On social media, Wiener added that while people have the right to oppose the creation of the park, "vandalism — & particularly defacement of public art & harassment of artists — crosses a line."

Prop K opponent Malcom Young also spoke against the defacing of the new mural.

"While I did not support Prop K, San Francisco voters as a whole did," Yeung said.

"In the face of national developments that are dangerously ignoring or intentionally trying to destroy democratic processes, it’s important now more than ever that we as San Franciscans uplift these principles," he added.

The backstory:

The new park is not without controversy. Opponents of the new park have expressed their disdain, saying closure of the Great Highway to cars will push traffic into their neighborhood.

A lawsuit has been filed by opponents saying the supporters overstepped the State's authority on how roads are used and that the park plans do not address environmental concerns.

Additionally, Supervisor Joel Engardio who represents the district, is facing calls for a recall following his support for the Great Highway closure's to cars.

Prop K passed with 54% of voters in favor with shutting down the Great Highway to vehicles.

