Groom dies of coronavirus, 100 others infected after wedding

More than 100 people who attended a wedding in India tested positive for coronavirus and the groom reportedly died two days after he was married.

The groom was believed to be a super spreader and infected the other guests at the event that was attended by nearly 400 people.

The wedding took place in the state of Bihar, according to the Times of India. It took health officials weeks to track down all of the guests and test them.

The man had traveled to his hometown o Paliganj in mid-May before showing symptoms but his family reportedly ignored his pleas to postpone the wedding.

"Even though he was feeling unwell by June 14 and wanted the wedding deferred, family heads from both sides advised against it, citing huge financial losses if the arrangements had to be canceled," a relative was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

India reported 18,653 new coronavirus cases and 507 deaths in the past 24 hours with June proving to be the worst month since the pandemic hit the country in late January.

India’s total cases reached 585,493 on Wednesday, more than 400,000 of them reported in June alone.

India's health ministry said 17,400 people have died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over negligence in maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

With the Associated Press