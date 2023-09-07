Group files petition to repeal Nevada stadium financing for Oakland A's

A group called Schools Over Stadiums has filed a referendum petition to repeal the state funding in Nevada for stadium bonds that was approved in this year’s special legislative session.

A special session was called in June to focus on the bill that would create funding for a baseball stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip.

It took eight days but was eventually approved and signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

The stadium, with a projected cost of $1.5 billion, is supposed to be the future home of the Oakland A’s.

"Nevada’s priorities are misguided and when we launched Schools Over Stadiums in June, our goal was to ensure that public funds go to the services Nevadans depend on like our public schools, not to a California billionaire for a stadium," Dawn Etcheverry, a music teacher and President of NSEA and Schools Over Stadiums, told Fox 5 in Vegas.

Schools Over Stadiums asserts that the 82nd Legislative Session failed to help overcrowding in Nevada classrooms or create new streams of revenue for schools, among other issues.

According to Fox 5, Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has called the efforts "misguided" and "hard to get that on the ballot," noting the benefits of thousands of jobs and tourism that will come from the future stadium.

The governor and the A's did not respond for comment.