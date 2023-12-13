Jewish, Arab, Muslim groups often at odds, unite to replace vandalized menorah in Oakland

A show of solidarity in Oakland after a menorah at Lake Merritt was vandalized and thrown into the water, brought a rare gathering of groups which often are at odds, to the site on Wednesday night for a dedication and re-lighting of a new menorah in its place.

Jewish people from throughout the Bay Area, as well as Arab and Muslim groups came together to condemn the crime.

"We see people here tonight that we haven't seen before, and it's really beautiful to see the solidarity. To see Jewish and non-Jewish coming here to support us," said Rose Fried, a member of the Chabad Jewish Center of Oakland.

The evening started with a parade of cars with electric menorahs on the rooftops, driving in a long line through the city of Oakland, as the Chabad members continued a Chanukah tradition.

"All the Jews here just want to show unity and we are one community," said Nathanial Shuker of Berkeley, who was in one of the vehicles.

The congregation learned Wednesday that their public menorah placed at Lake Merritt's amphitheatre had been vandalized overnight.

The menorah was broken into pieces and thrown into the lake.

After the parade, the caravan stopped at the site and held a ceremony to light a new menorah and call for unity.

"To call out to all the peace-loving people to stand with us against hatred, to stand with us against anti-semitism," said Rav Dovid Labkowski, the rabbi at the Chabad Jewish Center of Oakland.

"It doesn't happen every day that the diversity of the Jews here share a single microphone," Rabbi Jacqueline Mates-Muchin of Temple Sinai said. "There has been debate amongst many Jews and non-Jews about what constitutes actual anti-semitism versus legitimate criticism of the political entity that constitutes Israel. But this desecration is as straightforward as it gets."

"They may have intended this for hate. They may have intended this for evil, but look at the blessing that has manifested from this. look at the unity," Oakland City Council Member Rebecca Kaplan said.

People from all parts of the community came in a show of support.

California's Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke out against hate crimes.

"The answer to darkness is light. The answer to hate is love. The answer to despair is hope. And so we're here as a community. Not just the Jewish community," Bonta said.

There was a strong response from Arab and Muslim groups too who showed up and spoke out against the crime.

"My hope is that the solidarity that is shown in a moment like this when we all rise up against all forms of xenophobia and racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism is a path forward for us to be able to continue to build a community that is inclusive," said Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resource Organizing Center, who says she felt it was important to attend the event to support Jewish allies.

"It's why it's so important that we try to find points of common ground and keep the community safe," said Anne Marx, who lives on the border of Berkeley and Oakland.

"There's a lot of people here that I've never seen before and it was surprising to me how many Jews there are and how everyone came together to show support," Eitan Marx said.

"It felt empowering and it felt very nice, the unity of the community coming together and standing together," Sam Johnson of San Lorenzo said.

The Council of Islamic American Relations also issued a statement condemning the vandalism. CAIR's Bay Area executive director Zahra Billoo stated "Hatred against one community is a threat to all."

Oakland police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime and would like to hear from the public with any tips that could lead to an arrest.

