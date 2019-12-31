Guide to getting around the Bay Area New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve will be full of celebrations around the Bay Area and if you're heading out to ring in 2020, it's best to leave your car at home.

Here's a guide to getting around tonight on public transportation.

RIDING BART?

Trains on Tuesday are running on standard service until 8 p.m., but some extra commute trains are canceled.

Special service to and from San Francisco starts at 8 p.m. and extends to 3 a.m. Trains will run regular night service after midnight with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show.

To minimize platform overcrowding at Embarcadero, Montgomery, and West Oakland, beginning at 8 p.m., trains will skip stops into and out of San Francisco as follows:

GOING INTO SAN FRANCISCO AFTER 8 P.M.:

Antioch and Richmond line trains heading into San Francisco will not stop at Embarcadero Station. Exit at Montgomery Street Station for the fireworks show.

Advertisement

Dublin/Pleasanton and So. Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery Street Station. Exit at Embarcadero Station for the fireworks show.

Trains from Millbrae, Daly City, and SFO will stop at all stations in San Francisco.

AFTER THE FIREWORKS END:

Antioch and Richmond line trains will not stop at Embarcadero Station. Use Montgomery Street Station to catch these trains.

Dublin/ Pleasanton and So. Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery Street Station. Use Embarcadero Station to catch these trains.

Dublin/Pleasanton and So. Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at West Oakland. The first East Bay stop will be Lake Merritt Station. You will need to change to a SF-bound train at Lake Merritt if you need to return to West Oakland.

Millbrae, Daly City, and SFO passengers should use Montgomery Street Station.

Remember to play your trip before heading out with BART's Trip Planner and the BART app.

TAKING MUNI?

You can ride Muni for free New Year's Eve from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 1.

Things to remember

Please do not tag your Clipper® card. If you tag it, you will be charged.

Please do not activate a MuniMobile ticket. Metro fare gates will be open.

Extra Muni Metro service: Between West Portal Station and 4th & King from 9 p.m. until 2:15 a.m., Between West Portal and Embarcadero stations from 2:15 to 5 a.m.

Extra Owl service from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

WHAT ABOUT AC TRANSIT?

The transit agency is offering free rides on Tuesday night starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. New Year's Day.

On Wednesday, all AC Transit local and Transbay lines will operate on Sunday schedules.