Guy Fieri to host benefit dinner for survivors of Maui wildfires
SAN FRANCISCO - A prominent figure in the culinary world is extending support to those affected by the Maui wildfires.
Renowned celebrity chef Guy Fieri is assembling a group of 30 fellow chefs to put on a benefit event called "Chefs for Maui."
Through his foundation, Fieri is orchestrating a 15-course dinner, featuring live music, a live auction, and a meet-and-greet opportunity.
All the proceeds from the event will go toward Maui survivors. The Food Network Channel will highlight the event in a one-hour special episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
The event is set to take place in mid-October in Sonoma County.
More information can be found on the Guy Fieri Foundation website.