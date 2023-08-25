Guy Fieri to host benefit dinner for survivors of Maui wildfires

A prominent figure in the culinary world is extending support to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Renowned celebrity chef Guy Fieri is assembling a group of 30 fellow chefs to put on a benefit event called "Chefs for Maui."

Through his foundation, Fieri is orchestrating a 15-course dinner, featuring live music, a live auction, and a meet-and-greet opportunity.

All the proceeds from the event will go toward Maui survivors. The Food Network Channel will highlight the event in a one-hour special episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

The event is set to take place in mid-October in Sonoma County.

More information can be found on the Guy Fieri Foundation website.