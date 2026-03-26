H Mart opens new mega-store in Dublin: Here's what the fuss is about

The Brief One of the nation’s largest Asian supermarket chains is opening its fourth Bay Area location in Dublin on Wednesday morning. The new store occupies a former Orchard Supply Hardware building and features a massive 8,500-square-foot food hall. While originally catering to the Korean-American community, the retailer has grown into a billion-dollar powerhouse with a broad, diverse customer base.



The East Bay is celebrating the grand opening of a new H Mart, marking the arrival of one of the nation's largest Asian supermarket chains in Dublin.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fourth H Mart in Bay Area

The new Dublin store on grand opening day. March 26, 2026

This Dublin Boulevard location is the fourth H Mart in the Bay Area, joining two existing stores in San Jose and one in San Francisco.

The company began the process of converting the site—formerly an Orchard Supply Hardware store—into a grocery and dining "mega-store" in 2022.

Big picture view:

H Mart is a major player in the U.S. grocery industry, operating approximately 100 stores across 18 states and generating about $1 billion in annual sales.

While the retailer specializes in South Korean groceries and traditional foods, its reach has expanded significantly; approximately 30% of its current customer base is non-Asian.

The new Dublin location features an expansive 8,500-square-foot dining hall.

Why you should care:

The new Dublin store on grand opening day. March 26, 2026

The food hall will offer a variety of options, including Korean fried chicken, Korean-style hot dogs and waffles, soft-tofu soup, and Chinese-Korean noodles. The facility also includes an in-store restaurant and a French-Asian bakery.

The Korean grocer opened its first store in 1982 in Queens, New York, and has expanded to roughly 100 stores across the country, according to the chain's website.

H Mart is a shortened version of the store’s original name "Han ah reum." Translated, it means an armful and meant to convey an image of "an arm full of groceries," as a reflection of the store's mission to offer its shoppers a wide variety of products.