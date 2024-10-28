Ghosts of Halloween Past: Costumes done KTVU style

article

A chill is in the air and it's not just the changing weather. Spirits, ghouls and goblins abound as Halloween approaches. Here at KTVU we dug through our personal archives to display the ghosts of Halloween past. Here's some of the costumes we've worn on All Hallows Eve.

Gasia Mikaelians childhood Halloween costume.

Gasia Mikaelian - anchor

Anchor Gasia Mikaelian offers this ‘witchy’ costume from her youth. Little Gasia! This is great!

"I LOVED this witch costume! My Mom made it for me — I even remember going to the fabric store in Livermore to choose the material. I was trying to be extra "witchy" in this photo (note the eyebrows and pursed lips). Homemade costumes were the norm back then — they are few and far between these days. Thanks, Mom."

Alex Savidge as Carmy from FXs The Bear.

Alex Savidge - anchor

Anchor Alex Savidge channels ‘Carmy’ from the hit FX show The Bear. "Yes chef!" He had some people fooled by the convincing tattoo art done by his talented wife.

Alex Savidge sporting an inquisitive Sherlock Holmes look.

Also, there’s ‘Sherlock Savidge’ on the case. "Elementary!!" Sherlock Holmes never looked so curious before.

Rosemary Orozco as Wonder Woman.

Rosemary Orozco - Meteorologist

"In 2017, when Wonder Woman hit the big screen, I was told I had a slight resemblance to Gal Gadot’s iconic portrayal. Naturally, I embraced it and made it my Halloween costume!"

Wow! Uncanny. This is spot on.

Roberta Gonzales in a Dia de los Muertos look.

Roberta Gonzaels - Meteorologist

KTVU's Roberta Gonzales looks both traditional and festive as ‘La Catrina’ in her Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) look for Halloween.

Roberta Gonzales as Dr. Seuss Cat in the Hat.

But she also happens to look great in whiskers as the livelier Dr. Seuss creation, Cat in the Hat.

Roberta Gonzales two sons dressed for Halloween.

And she shares this one of her two boys, now both out of college. It looks like Sesame Street's Big Bird and a cow are going to hit the town for some trick-or-treating. Adorable.

Betty Yu was Tokyo from Netflix series Money Heist. Expand

Betty Yu - reporter

KTVU reporter Betty Yu dressed as Tokyo, a character from the Netflix series Money Heist, a few years back. She said she was a big fan of the show, and she liked the character's "confidence, intensity and recklessness!"

Betty Yu gets crafty with this DIY Cinderella costume.

Honorable mention for being crafty with her DIY Cinderella costume. She used her own clothes and accessories, and she fashioned the headband and choker out of ribbon.

KTVUs Julia Kerfoot says, 'You're fired!' with this Donald Trump Halloween costume.

Julia Kerfoot - writer

Writer Julia Kerfoot asks if this is too scary a submission. That depends on your perspective. She donned this Donald Trump costume proudly in 2017, although some didn't get the reference she says.

Abby Hernandez - Heathers

Abby Hernandez - writer

"In 2017, the theater department at my school was obsessed with the new musical adaption of Heathers. I wanted to be Veronica for Halloween but needed a Jason Dean. Junior year was also the second time around my good friend Tyler was out as trans, so he was thrilled he could openly take on the role of JD for Halloween. My friend Amanda joined as Heather Chandler. We were so proud of how well we executed the costume, a whole group from the theater department decided to go trick-or-treating, even though our own parents said we were probably "too old." Although not everyone recognized our costume, I remember Halloween 2017 fondly, because I believe it was the last time I actually went trick-or-treating."

Yes, the last trick-or-treat can be bittersweet. We love these looks from Heathers. But KTVU writer Abby Hernandez has more Hollywood-themed Halloween looks.

Abby Hernandez - Napoleon Dynamite

"2018 was also movie related. Tyler and I reprised a group costume idea. This time, we teamed up with our friend Oliver to be Deb, Napoleon, and Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite. Sadly, we did not win whatever costume contest we appear to be lined up for in this photo, but I think we nailed the respective character outfits. I even walked around with lanyard making supplies, which got some good laughs from people and staff at school."

Austin as the old man from Up.

Greg Grinsell - photographer

"Austin, my son, an old man from the movie Up, at two years old."

Austin has a history of celebrating Halloween with great style and creativity. Here's another of him as a Scuba diver when he was 6-months old.

Austin as Scuba diver.

Andre Torrez as Bad-era Michael Jackson.

Andre Torrez - digital content producer

For this writer, Halloween holds a special place in my heart. It's a time to forget about being so serious and to show everyone another side of yourself.

In 2007, I was a two-year newbie to San Francisco and had just started my first job in news. My crafty friend, who was unemployed at the time, had way too much time on her hands. We came up with the idea of both being Michael Jackson, but from different eras. I would be 'Bad' album-era Michael Jackson, while she went as 'Dangerous'-era MJ. This was a couple of years before the ‘King of Pop’s’ shocking and untimely death, mind you, so when we paraded out on the Divisadero corridor, people lost their minds.

"Michael! Michael! Michael!" one woman screamed in the street as if I were the real deal. We hit the town and felt like we had won Halloween in our respective outfits.

No matter how you celebrate, have a safe and fun Halloween.