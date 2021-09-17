Hayward dads participate in the Million Fathers March

Fathers and other male role models gathered on Friday for the annual Million Fathers March in Hayward.

Hayward Unified School District provided music, breakfast and fun before school began for this year's march.

"Its kind of a nice feeling being a father and getting recognition like this. I'm not able to be at home so much with the kids with work," said Julio Torres, a father of a 4th grader.

This year's theme was "Code Blue: Exploring the Mental Health of Today's Dad."

Sabrina Aranda, director of student and parent support programs for the district, said after fathers come to an event like this they usually find out how they can get involved and how they can volunteer.

Organizers say data shows the more fathers are involved in their children's education, the more likely the students are to succeed.

According to the event website, the Million Fathers March isn't just for fathers.

It is an opportunity for dads, uncles, grandfathers, coaches, mentors, clergy, men’s groups and organizations to show their commitment to the educational lives of their children throughout the school year.

Advertisement

Each school in Hayward participated.