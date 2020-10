article

Hayward police on Tuesday have located a 14-year-old boy who went missing.

Michael Kahre, who was not wearing his glasses, was last seen on Monday about 10:30 p.m. in the 28000 block of Dickens Avenue.

By 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police posted on social media that the boy had been located.

