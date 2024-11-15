Hayward police asking for help in hit-and-run

article

Hayward police are asking for the community's help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian severely injured.

Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 30 around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Harder and Soto Roads.

A black Dodge Charger is believed to have struck the pedestrian, sending the victim to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

A description of the driver wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7000.

Videos and photos of the accident are also requested. Anonymous reporting is available.