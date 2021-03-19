Hayward police investigate 1st homicide of 2021

Officers in Hayward are investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning, police said.

Around 2:55 a.m., officers initially responded to a report of a man down in the 22000 block of Main Street, according to police. At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from injuries to his head and neck.

Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld for now, police said. No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to contact Hayward Police Det. Navas at (510) 293-7176.