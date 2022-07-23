Hayward police investigate deadly stabbing

The Hayward Police Department says one man is dead following a stabbing on Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a call for a "man down" on the 24000 block of Amador Street around 8 a.m. . They say when officers arrived on the scene they found the man unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they know the victim's identity, but are not releasing it at this time. Police did not say what may have led to the stabbing or how many suspects they are looking for.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call Detective Green at 510-293-7176.