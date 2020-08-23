Hayward police investigating shooting that killed one

article

A man died at a Hayward area hospital where he had arrived with gunshot wounds Saturday night, police said.

The man's admission to the hospital followed reports of a shooting that officers responded to about 8 p.m. in the area of Huntwood and Shepherd avenues, police said.

The identity of the man is known to police, but is being withheld for now.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call (510) 293-7176.