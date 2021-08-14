Hayward police reunite lost girl with her family

article

Hayward police say they've reunited a young girl with her family after the girl was discovered Saturday walking barefoot in the area of Calaroga Ave and Bolero Ave. Police say the young girl was unable to say where she lives.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report of the girl without shoes walking in that neighborhood.

Police say she appeared to be about 4 to 5 years old. She has short brown hair and is wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, and multi-colored striped shorts.

There's no word on why the girl was separated from her family.