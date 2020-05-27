Expand / Collapse search

Hayward police shoot, injure man in a residential area

By KTVU staff
Published 
Hayward
A man in his 60s was injured in Hayward on Wednesday when he was shot by police.&nbsp;This is the department's second officer-involved shooting in as many weeks.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. in a residential area. 

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. in a residential area. 

Police responded to Bahama and Sleepy Hollow avenues to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle chasing someone and banging on doors in the neighborhood. 

Officers located the man. One officer shot the man after he 
approached officers with a weapon, according to police. 

An internal investigation is underway. Alameda County District Attorney's office will investigate the shooting independently.  

The shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in Hayward in 
as many weeks. Last week, a man in his 20s died in a shooting. 

Hayward police have not released the names of either man they 
shot. 

Bay City News contributed to this story. 