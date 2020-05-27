Hayward police shoot, injure man in a residential area

A man in his 60s was injured in Hayward on Wednesday when he was shot by police.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 p.m. in a residential area.

Police responded to Bahama and Sleepy Hollow avenues to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle chasing someone and banging on doors in the neighborhood.

Officers located the man. One officer shot the man after he

approached officers with a weapon, according to police.

An internal investigation is underway. Alameda County District Attorney's office will investigate the shooting independently.

The shooting is the second officer-involved shooting in Hayward in

as many weeks. Last week, a man in his 20s died in a shooting.

Hayward police have not released the names of either man they

shot.

Bay City News contributed to this story.