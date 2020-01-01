Hazmat investigation underway near CHP San Jose office

article

Authorities are at the scene of a hazardous materials investigation outside of the CHP - San Jose division office. Both the California Highway Patrol and San Jose police are investigating the incident.

According to authorities on the scene, a traffic stop in the area prompted the hazmat response. Officers discovered heroin in the vehicle, propmpting them to call in a hazmat team.

This is happening at 2020 Junction Ave. in San Jose. It began around 10:15 a.m.