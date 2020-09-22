HBO's ‘We Are the Dream’ takes home Emmy, executive producer Mahershala Ali praises Oakland students

An HBO documentary about Oakland kids whose amplified voices echo the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was recognized with an Emmy Award on Sunday.

"We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest" was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.

“We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Fest" won in the category of Outstanding Children’s Program.

Mahershala Ali was one of the executive producers of “We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Fest," which one an Emmy on Sept. 20, 2020.

The East Bay’s own, Academy Award winning actor Mahershala Ali was one of the executive producers of the film, which put a spotlight on a deep rooted and beloved tradition held in Oakland: OUSD’s annual MLK Oratorical Fest, which seeks to showcase Oakland students' oratorical skills, while honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

On Monday, Ali, who was born in Oakland and grew up in Hayward, took to social media sharing the Emmy with those who inspired the film. “I want to congratulate the Youth, Teachers and Parents of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Festival,” we wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Back in February, Ali attended and spoke at the film’s premier at Oakland’s Fox Theater, where he called the students in the documentary special, profound, and intelligent, and he praised the children of Oakland saying, “These kids are our future and they give us hope.”

“We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Fest" won an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Children’s Program on Sept. 20,2020

For more than 40 years, students of all ages from across the school district, have taken part in OUSD's public speaking competition. They’ve come to the stage with moving and impassioned performances delivered through poetry and speeches-- some published and well-known, others have been original pieces, created from the young people's own experiences, what they've learned from history, and their dreams for the future.

“We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Fest" won an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Children’s Program on Sept. 20,2020

The one-hour film followed students from different schools across the city leading up to the 40th annual oratory festival in 2019. They’re seen practicing their speeches and interacting with their families and teachers as they prepared for the final round of the competition held every year in the auditorium of Skyline High School.

By documenting this journey, producers said, “the film reveals the deep connection the students make between King’s words and the world they live in.”

Director and producer Amy Schatz praised all those who have been involved in the public speaking competition, especially the "extraordinary children of Oakland." In an email, she told KTVU, "We are so honored that the Academy recognized the beautiful power of these kids' voices. The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest is a true inspiration and we were grateful that we were invited in and were able to share it with the world."

Skyline High School drama teacher Awele Makebahas been the producer of the Oratorical Fest. She said the event has long been a community effort and that the film helped elevate it to another level, as it amplifyed "their potent voices nationally" and illustrated how these young people have honored the legacy of Dr. King.

“We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Fest" won an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Children’s Program on Sept. 20,2020

OUSD's Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, who has served on the judging panel of the MLK Oratorical Fest said the event has showcased the amazing talents of these students, and she praised the film for capturing that. "The documentary did a beautiful job of sharing all that goes into the speeches, and what taking part means for our young people," Johnson-Trammell said.

Makeba called the film a gift, "a precious gift to OUSD, the City of Oakland, and especially our children and families.”