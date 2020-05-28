Hercules H.S. holds coronavirus-era, drive-through graduation

Seniors from Hercules High School in Contra Costa County lined up in cars in the parking lot with their families Thursday and received their diplomas when their names were called.

This was not the graduation ceremony anyone could have imagined when the school year started.

"Something is better than nothing. It is showing us they care as much as we do," said senior Xavier Moreno.

Moreno's family feels fortunate to have this day.

Xavier battled leukemia when he was a child. He has since recovered.

"For us to have the drive through and watch him this way. I'm eternally grateful to be able to do that," said his mother Shannon Moreno.

This was the second and final day of graduation for the 225 graduating seniors. The first half received their diplomas and had their pictures taken Wednesday.

Both days were videotaped, including all speeches, and will be made available to all the students.

These and other high school seniors will never have the traditional graduation ceremony with friends and extended family watching.

They also missed the prom, senior trips, athletic events and much more.

"What I tell the kids, grieve, yell, scream, beat the pillow case, let it out. Then face reality and accept what we've got and move on and make the best of it," said principal Paul Mansingh.

"I'm glad that my family and i are happy and healthy and all my fellow classmates are," said senior Alyssa Pisciotto.

Many students will be going on to college in the fall, where the pandemic will likely affect their academic and social lives even further.

But on this day the class of 2020 reached a milestone during the toughest of times. Mansingh said, "When everything crashed, they were able to come out of the rubble and shine. They're my heroes."

