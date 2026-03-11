Here's how to pronounce Alysa Liu's name: It might not be how you think

There has been a lot of mispronunciation of Oakland Olympian Alysa Liu's name.

KTVU anchors Gasia Mikaelian and Andre Senior broke it down, explaining how the 20-year-old gold medalist says it, and then how some of her friends and family say it.

She also gave an interview to Newsweek herself: For the record, it's Ah-LEE-sah Li-oh.

You can also watch the video above to hear how it sounds.

"A lot of people say ‘Lew’ or ‘Lu,’" she told Newsweek. "I personally don’t care, because technically, the right way is ‘Lee-oh,’ but that can be hard to pronounce. I don’t expect people to know how to say that."

Oakland plans to hold a rally in honor of Liu on Thursday at noon.