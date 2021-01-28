Here's how to buy Pliny the Younger during the coronavirus pandemic

article

Russian River Brewing Company is expecting a virtual shopping rush on Thursday when the highly coveted Pliny the Younger craft beer is released online.

The annual event normally draws thousands to Sonoma County, which has been canceled this year because of coronavirus.

So the release is going virtual, with pre-sales starting at 11 a.m.

The 12-packs will include four bottles of Pliny the Younger and a variety of other brews.

Cases cost $80 before taxes and shipping, and are expected to ship out the second week of February.

