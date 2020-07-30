Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate, dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

article

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He was 74.

A statement posted on his website Thursday confirmed the news.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward,” the statement reads in part.

Cain was hospitalized July 1 in Atlanta after testing positive for the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

