Heroic rescue: Video shows people help Florida driver, stop traffic after medical emergency

Surveillance video captured the moments after a driver reportedly suffered a medical episode and lost control of her vehicle in Florida, and as a number of good Samaritans came to her rescue.

"If you watch any video in your feed today, make it this one," the Boynton Beach Police Department said in a post on Wednesday on its Facebook page, accompanied by the video. Boynton Beach is about three hours southeast of Orlando and south of West Palm Beach.

According to the Facebook post, a woman suffered some sort of medical episode while she was behind the wheel and her vehicle slowly began to enter cross the turn lane and enter the intersection. A co-worker saw the woman slumped over her steering wheel and "raced across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other motorists."

The coworker is then seen attempting to guide the vehicle while waving other motorists away. It takes about 30 seconds to clear the intersection before a few other people run out of their vehicles towards the moving car to try and stop it.

Police said one person used a dumbbell to break the rear window and another person climbed inside to unlock the passenger door and put the vehicle in park. The good Samaritans helped push the vehicle to a nearby convenience store where a nurse helped provide aid until paramedics arrived, the post said.

"We are sharing this video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman’s life. They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued," the police department said.

"We need your help to do this," the police department said, and provided an email address for the public information officer at the police agency.