High-end California market Erewhon selling ice balls for $32

Erewhon Market, a luxury grocery store in Los Angeles, is turning heads with its latest addition—a $32 bag of specialty ice.

Crafted into eight pristine spheres by Penny Pound Ice, this unique product has captured widespread attention and ignited debate following a viral TikTok video , which has garnered millions of views.

Regularly stocked items at Erewhon include a $20 gallon of raw milk and a $19 Hailey Bieber smoothie, setting the stage for premium pricing that's hardly surprising to its clientele.

However, the $31.99 price tag for the ice still caused a stir on social media, with many expressing shock at the cost.

Penny Pound Ice, established in 2012 and a staple in Southern California cocktail bars like Thunderbolt, offers a variety of ice products ranging from pebble ice at $7 for seven pounds to more luxurious options such as gold flake rocks priced at $28 for eight rocks and round balls containing edible orchids for $40.

The company's products were only recently placed on Erewhon’s shelves, sparking renewed interest and confusion among shoppers.

The $31.99 bag of specialty ice from Erewhon Market quickly ignited a fiery debate among consumers, drawing a range of reactions on social media, from humor and skepticism to intrigue.

In the viral video first featuring the bag of ice one user humorously asked if the water used to make the ice was sourced from Narnia, highlighting the perceived extravagance of the product.

Another user pointed out that the same bag of ice from Penny Pound Ice sells for $15 at other locations like Penny Pound directly or Bristol Farms, suggesting that Erewhon significantly marks up its prices.

This observation spurred further discussions in comment sections about the value and pricing strategies at upscale retail outlets.

Another user joked that the ice might just melt on the way home.

"My TJ Maxx ice mold for 5.99 will do just fine," wrote another user.



