High school graduate falls to death in Yosemite

A young man who fell to his death while rock climbing in Yosemite National Park was a recent high school graduate who was working for Yosemite Hospitality, a concessionaire at the park.

A GoFundMe page identified him as 18-year-old Grant Cline of Frisco, Texas.

He was off duty when he went on a climb and slipped on June 6.

"Grant passed away doing what he loved most: climbing," according to Lillian Treat, who organized the online fundraiser for Jennifer Cline. "From the moment he first set foot in a rock climbing gym at 14, he found not just a sport, but a calling. He once wrote, "From that moment on I had a purpose, something that made life more than just surviving."

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Cline is believed to have died while climbing Royal Arches, a popular but technically challenging granite formation in Yosemite Valley.

A portion of the money raised will be donated to Friends of Yosemite Search and Rescue.