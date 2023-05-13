High-speed police chase ends in collision between suspect, civilian driver

A high-speed police chase through East Salinas ended when the fleeing car was broadsided by a civilian motorist, authorities said.

Jesus Alberto Cervantes, 43, had to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters and was treated for serious injuries at a local trauma center, Salinas police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old man, was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

The chase began about 3:45 a.m. Saturday near East Laurel Drive and Towt Street when police attempted to pull over a gray Honda Accord for a traffic violation.

Related article

The Honda took the U.S. Highway 101 south on-ramp from East Market Street and made a U-turn at the top of the ramp, where it collided with a 2015 Honda Accord traveling at about 70 mph, police said. The Honda spun out and came to rest about 15 feet down an embankment.

Police said Cervantes was fleeing to avoid arrest for four felony warrants and faces new charges of resisting arrest and evading officers.