Highland Park shooting suspect to appear in court nearly a month after parade massacre

The accused gunman in the Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.

County authorities in Waukegan said 21-year-old Robert Crimo III will appear in person for his arraignment on 117 counts of murder, attempted murder and firearms violations.

Crimo was indicted by a grand jury for the Fourth of July parade shooting that killed seven people and wounded at least 30 others in Highland Park. Authorities said Crimo confessed after he was arrested while driving in North Chicago hours after the mass shooting.

Police have video evidence of Crimo in the Highland Park area. They said he climbed onto the roof of a store and fired more than 80 rounds at the crowd.

Crimo confessed to have been planning the attack for weeks, police said.

He allegedly told investigators that he drove to Madison, Wisconsin, with thoughts of doing more harm.

The wounded ranged in age from 8 to 88. The Highland Park community is still trying to recover and remains in mourning for the victims.

There are special restrictions in place at the Lake County courthouse for Wednesday's hearing.

The arraignment is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.