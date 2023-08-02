High-speed chase unfolds in East Bay

A high speed chase on Wednesday that started on I-580 near San Leandro seemingly came to an end when the suspect parked the vehicle and fled into the Coliseum BART station.

Police were chasing a white vehicle that wove onto and off of I-580 and multiple city streets throughout the East Bay.

Around 2:46 p.m. the vehicle parked at the Coliseum BART station and a suspect was seen fleeing on foot into the station.

Police soon after surrounded the vehicle in the BART parking lot around 2:50 p.m., and footage from KTVU's SkyFOX showed multiple police vehicles on scene.

An Oakland Police Department helicopter was also dispatched to the area.

Oakland police officers spread across the area near the BART Coliseum around 3:10 p.m. and were seen patrolling both by vehicle and on-foot.

